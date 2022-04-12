CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.73.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
