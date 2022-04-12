CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.