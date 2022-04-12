Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $106.01

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.01, but opened at $102.47. Carvana shares last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 24,493 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carvana by 6.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.