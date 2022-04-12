Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $127.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

