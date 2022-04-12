CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.65. 734,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,804. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

