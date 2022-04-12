Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 865,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,787. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

