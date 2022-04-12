Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) vs. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Head to Head Analysis

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cellebrite DI and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 4.51 $71.40 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.74 -$61.63 million ($0.66) -97.04

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI N/A -19.27% 2.01% SailPoint Technologies -14.04% -9.86% -3.63%

Risk & Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellebrite DI and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 SailPoint Technologies 1 5 8 0 2.50

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 109.39%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $59.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium. It also provides Cellebrite Seeker, a solution that collects, analysis, and reports video evidences; Cellebrite Digital Collector, a solution that allow to collect live and targeted computer data; Cellebrite pathfinder; Cellebrite Reader; Cellebrite Inspector, a computer data analysis solution; and Cellebrite Crypto Tracer that provides evidence against individuals use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for money laundering, terrorism, drug and human trafficking, weapon sales, and other crimes. In addition, the company offers Cellebrite Endpoint Inspector; Cellebrite Commander; and Cellebrite Guardian, a SaaS solution for evidence management, sharing, and review that enables to manage evidence and investigative workflow. Further, it provides training and advisory; advanced digital data access and collection; technical workshops; solution deployment; crypto investigations; value realization; and technical customer support services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

