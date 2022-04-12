Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.72.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF remained flat at $$1.23 during trading on Tuesday. 12,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

