Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

