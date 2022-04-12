Centric Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $883,101.00 and $1.15 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

