Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Up 2.3%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

