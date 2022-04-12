Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.