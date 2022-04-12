Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.
About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)
