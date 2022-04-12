Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 17.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. 33,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

