ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHX. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $117,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 209,269 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

