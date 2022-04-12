Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CCF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Chase has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

