ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $832,338.90

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $832,338.90 and approximately $29,222.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.06 or 1.00006679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.