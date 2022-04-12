Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.48.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CVX stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. 636,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The firm has a market cap of $332.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

