China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 92.8% in March

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

CJJD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 141,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.