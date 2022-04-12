China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 55,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,175. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.