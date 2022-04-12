China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 55,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,175. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

