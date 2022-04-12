China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

