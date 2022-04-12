Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.93.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.