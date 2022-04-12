Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outperformed the industry in the past three months due to solid consumption and demand trends, which aided fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw consumption gains in 12 out of 16 domestic categories. The company is largely benefiting from brand strength, including buyouts like TheraBreath. The company expects various categories like laundry, gummy vitamins to remain at escalated consumption levels in 2022. Church & Dwight is also on track with its pricing efforts to counter cost inflation. Management expects 2022 organic sales growth of 3-6%. However, challenges related to inflation, commodities, distribution and labor persist. Management expects greater input costs and transportation costs in 2022.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

CHD opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

