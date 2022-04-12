CIBC Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$47.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCH opened at C$39.77 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$38.54 and a one year high of C$51.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 over the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

