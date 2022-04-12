Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $471.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.30 million and the lowest is $417.97 million. Cinemark reported sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 312.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

