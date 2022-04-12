Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

