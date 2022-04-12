Citigroup Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $141,918,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,827,000 after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

