Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,673,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

