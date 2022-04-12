Citigroup Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $26.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

