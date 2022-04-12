Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

