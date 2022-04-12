City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

City has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of City stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that City will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in City by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in City by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in City by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

