Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and $292,674.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

