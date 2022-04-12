Clarius Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

