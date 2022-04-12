Clarius Group LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,511.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,518.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,637.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.