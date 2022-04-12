Clarius Group LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $27,349,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

