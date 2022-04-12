Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,303 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,973,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,551,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

