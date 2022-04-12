Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

