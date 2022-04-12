Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

TS stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.