Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,851 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 306.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 746,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

