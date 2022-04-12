Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

