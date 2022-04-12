Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

