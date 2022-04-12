Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

