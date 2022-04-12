Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

