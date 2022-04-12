Clarius Group LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

