Clarius Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

