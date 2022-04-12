Clarius Group LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

