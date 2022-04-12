Clarius Group LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of TD opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.