Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

