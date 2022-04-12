Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,267 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

