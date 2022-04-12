Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

