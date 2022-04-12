Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.